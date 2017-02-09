Hindsight with Daniel Van Kirk

Spoiler Alert! Daniel can’t wait to get to talk to somebody about the documentary Making A Murder and the first 1/2 hour doves right in to the show, the case, and the unfair prosecution of Steven Avery. After that Daniel and his guest, comedian David Huntsberger jump into the photos! David tells stories of his time in rodeo, his attempt to take over a comedy show at 16, how he connected to horses and an phenomenal story of the time he chased a cow on horseback. Daniel says that this is one of his favorite episodes of all time and hopefully you guys feel the same way!