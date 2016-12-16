Go Cubs Go!

Kevheads!!!! The Cubs are playing in Game 7 of the World Series???what??? Yes, I said it! Somebody fucking pinch me please. Jim Shorts wants to thank everybody for the Birthday wishes. It’s week 9 of the NFL but who gives a Rat’s Ass? We have the CUBS!!!!

Jim’s Beaver Island Casino is almost at full capacity today. I moved out to the storage shed with my lovely wife Matildah so I could rent my trailer out. I’m getting $4251.00 per night.

Kevin Matthews will be in town soon. We have a book signing scheduled on November 20th at 2pm. Details Friday on the podcast. We are also trying to find a bar where we can do a live recording of a podcast with all you Kevheads. Keep your fingers crossed. We are giving away free crap (Kevhead garbage) at Kevhead Row on facebook. No rules, just picking random members to surprise. A fellow Kevhead sent me a $300 donation to cover the postage. He(Mike) shall remain anonymous.That’s what I love about (Haislet) KEVHEADS. We are in this together. Go Cubs!

Now I’ll turn this blog over to my boss Jim Shorts with his week Nine Pigskin Picks…

Hey Suckies, welcome to week 9 in the NFL. I kicked ass last week and won many of you big money. This has to be one of the shittiest seasons in my football memory. I promise to make you money now that many of the pussy NFL teams have already called it a season. How about the Bears beating the Vikings Monday night, shit the bed Minnesota, poopy shit all over your new stadium, eat me.

Thursday Night:

Atlanta plays Tampa Bay this week, I got to take the Atlanta Falcons again this week, and Tampa simply suck.

Sunday in the NFL:

The Steelers and Baltimore, bet the Steelers to win this week, Baltimore blows dead dogs.

Detroit derailed last week, the Lions play the Vikings, and both teams shit the bed, bet the Vikings at home.

Carolina plays the Rams, Carolina is pissed, take the Panthers to bet the LA Ram it up my butt.

JAX will play the Chiefs in Kansas City; take Kansas City at home to beat the JAX offs.

The Saints won last week and are playing the most hated team in the NFL, Saints beat the 49ers.

The Jets travel and play the Dolphins, a must win for the fish, bet Miami to win this week.

The Titans play San Diego; take the girly Chargers at home to beat the Titans this week.

The Giants host Philly, who is the bigger prick? Take the Giants to win this weekend in New York.

The Colts will take on the tried Green Bay Packers; take the Packers to win this weekend, bet cheese.

Denver travels to Oakland, it’s hard to win in Oakland, but this week I bet the Bronco’s to win.

Monday Night:

Buffalo travels to Seattle, it’s Monday night, take Seattle at home to win, Seattle blows dead cats.

Call me and leave me voice mail Suckies, call my private cell phone, 312-380-9784. Hear me with Kevin Matthews every Friday on the weekly Kevin Matthews Podcast here at www.dahl.com

Let your friends and family know I live at www.dahl.com you will not hear more honest sports reporting anywhere and you can put that feather up your ass.

Come and visit my Beaver Island Casino, we are taking Thanksgiving reservations, all the gravy you can drink, call 312-380-9784 for reservations. People weighing over 350 pounds will not be allowed on the Casino grounds. Jim Shorts.

Thanks Boss. We both went 7-4-1 last week with another tie in the NFL. What’s the point?

Those are good picks boss but I say take Tampa Bay, the Ravens, LA Rams, 49ers, Jets, Raiders and Buffalo. My pick of the week will be on Friday’s Podcast.

Join us tonight on Kevhead Row for a texting party while watching the Cubs.

Thanks to everybody at the Dahl Network especially Kiely for helping me get this blog up every week. I love when she helps me get it up.

Go Cubs,

Wayne Stutterman

(Pit-Boss)

(Beaver Island Casino Sportsbook)

(#NextYearItsHere)