I’m Coming Home

Kevheads, what a weekend we have planned in Chicago coming up. My boss Jim
Shorts is not here today he is on his way to Chicago to hit the media to
promote Kevin Matthews return to Chicago. We will be at Kenny’s Pub in
Countryside Saturday November 19th from 4 – 7 pm. We will be recording the
podcast live and we’ll have special guests and tons of fun. Sunday November
20th we will be at Anderson’s Bookshop in LaGrange from 2 until 4pm as
Kevin will be signing copies of his new book “Broken Mary A Journey Of
Hope”. I will be available for autographs as well but my lovely wife
Matildah told me I have to charge $142.37 per autographs. You can take a
Selfie with me for $201.26 per pic. Speaking of Picks, I asked my buddy
Vito (a great guest at Beaver Island Casino Sportsbook) to join me for this
weeks Pigskin Picks. Jim Shorts kicked my ass last week as he went 8-6 and
I was 6 and 8. Here are your week 11 NFL picks………
____________________________________________________________________________
Thursday Night Football features the Saints at the Panthers, We both say
take *Carolina*
* Sunday’s Games*
Tampa Bay invades Kansas City but the *Chiefs* will win say We!
Baltimore is at the Cowboys, Vito said the Cowboys lose I say take *Dallas*.
Arizona at Minnesota, I’ve got the *Cardinals *and Vito has the Vikings.
Chicago Bears (hahaha) at the Giants…..DUH!!!!…..*Giants*.
The Titans at the Colts Vito’s going with Tennessee I say take *Indianapolis
*for the win.
Steelers at the Browns another laugher, bet the mortgage on the *Steelers!*
Buffalo visits Cincinnati- I’m betting the *Bills *but Vito is betting huge
on the Bengals.
The Jags are in Detroit, lay it down on *Mowtown *all the way!
The Miami Dolphins swim into Los Angeles to take on the Rams, take the
*Fish.*
Patriots at the 49’ers REALLY?………………………..*New
England!!!!!!!*
Philly is going to Seattle, Vito wants the Eagles but I say take the 12th
man…*Seahawks.*
The Packers take on the Redskins, Vito is taking the Redskins but bet *Green
Bay *all the way.
Houston takes on Oakland Raiders in Mexico Monday night. Why the hell are
they playing games outside of the United States of America??????? Think of
the stadium workers and all the businesses that will miss a paycheck. Roger
Goodell you are and IDIOT!!!!!
Vito wants the Texans to win although my money is on the home team
*Raiders.*
*__________________________________________________________________________*
Come see us this weekend Kevheads and please join Kevhead Row on facebook.
I would like to wish Kiely from the Steve Dahl Network well in her new
venture and thank her for helping us out here. Tune in every Friday for the
latest Kevin Matthew’s Show at Dahl.com
See you Saturday and Sunday,
Wayne Stutterman
(Pit-Boss)
(Beaver Island Casino)
Sign up for the Steve Dahl Network Newsletter. We promise to keep you up to date, but not bug you!