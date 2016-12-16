Joe Buck Yourself

Kevheads, it’s your favorite Pit-Boss Wayne Stutterman from the beautiful Beaver Island Casino Sportsbook. How do you like my new World Series garb? My boss Jim and I went 8-6-1 in last week’s NFL. Who give a Rat’s ass, I mean a Fucking tie with a score of 6 to 6??? WTF? The NFL Blows.

How about them Cubs? We let Cleveland off the hook last night just trying to see what they can bring to the table. Cleveland Sucks anyway. F-Them and their damn Rock and Roll Hall of fame filled with Rap singers. That’s right I’m a little pissed off but “WE” got this! Who the hell is “WE”? I get so tired of the “WE” shit. It’s them, not us, Them! So bite me bastards I’m angry!

Kevin Matthews will give us all the details Friday on his coming to Chicago-land area on November 20th for a book signing but I’m not allowed to share the date of November 20th. I would say write it down, like maybe a 2’o’clock type thing but I’m not allowed to say it. Kevin and Jim Shorts will now be doing Facebook live videos. All information will be available on facebook at Kevhead Row. This is going to be good. Just in case anybody cares about football while this World series is going on here are Jim’s Week 8 Pigskin Picks:…..

________________________________________

Hey Suckies, welcome to week 8 in the NFL. The ratings for the NFL are nose-diving this year and it is the fault of the NFL, a stupid commissioner, out of touch owners and most of all, douche bag players. The NFL might want to remember, it’s all about the fans, football is a game, entertain me, don’t tell me what to do, especially when so many teams this year are playing like shit.

Thursday in the NFL:

The Jags take on the Titans, why watch this piece of shit game? Pick the home team Titans to win.

Sunday in the NFL:

The Redskins and Bengals are in London England, enough with this globalist shit, bet the Bengals to win.

The Chiefs host the Colts, pick KC at home, the Colts are worthless pussies, bet big on the Chiefs to win.

The Raiders are thugs, they play in Tampa, Tampa or as I call them, the Tampons will lose to Oakland.

The Seahawks suck dick, they host the Saints, the Saints are done this year, fucking bet Seattle to win.

The Lions travel and play the Texans, the Lions winning streak ends, bet the dick smoking Texans to win.

The Jets travel and play the Browns, what a turd of a game, bet the Browns to finally win a game.

The Patriots host Buffalo, bet Brady and the Patriots to win, no team can stop New England.

The Cardinals eat dick, Carolina is at home and must win this week, bet the Panthers to win.

The Chargers are simply California girls, the play Denver in Denver, bet the stoned Broncos to win.

The Packers have shit the bed, the play Atlanta this week, in Atlanta, bet big on Atlanta to win.

The Eagles scare no one, the Cowboys scare no one, and no one cares about this game, bet Dallas to win.

Monday Night in the NFL:

The Bears are in Minnesota, Jay “Fuckhead” Cutler is back, he will be injured again, we hope, bet the Vikings to maul the Chicago Bears Monday.

Hear me on the Kevin Matthews Podcast this Friday and every Friday at www.dahl.com Call me leave a short voice mail fuck cake, 312-380-9784. Remember, the NFL stands for “Who Gives a Fuck”

I really don’t give a shit if you have a great week, the world is ending so grab some ass, party hard and do whatever the fuck you want.

Eat me,

Jim Shorts/Sports Genius and Casino Mogul, Beaver Island, Mi.

___________________________

I see my boss Jim Shorts has lost his mind again. Take The Colts, Tampa Bay, the Saints, Lions, the Packers and the Bears. You heard me!

Anyhow Kevheads tune in to the Kevin Matthews show on Friday at Dahl.com

We have exciting things happening and follow us on Kevhead Row. Facebooking live bitches!!!

I’m out,

Wayne Stutterman

(Pit-Boss)

(Beaver Island Casino Sportsbook)

(F8ck Cleveland)