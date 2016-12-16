Kevin Returns to Chicago

Your favorite Pit-Boss Wayne Stutterman here from the beautiful Beaver Island Casino Sportsbook. What a crazy ass week. The Cubs win the World Series and the Clintons are going away. I voted for my boss Jim Shorts but he didn’t win some guy named Trump did. What is a Trump anyway???

Kevheads we have huge news for you. Kevin is spending a couple days in Chicago with all you Kevheads. Saturday November 19th we will be doing a meet and greet with special guests and recording the podcast with you. We will be at Kenny’s Irish Pub in Countryside Illinois from 4-7 pm.

You can go to their website for directions www.Kennyspub.com It’s going to be a party. The next day Sunday November 19th Kevin will be having a book signing at Anderson’s Bookshop in LaGrange Illinois. Copies of Kevin’s book an autobiography “Broken Mary A Journey of Hope” will be available and Kevin will be signing them for you. You can find directions on their website http://www.andersonsbookshop.com/

This will be a fun packed weekend. Please spread the word.

I have been on a bender since the Cubs finally won the World Series. Jimmy turned $500 into $2,000.00 by picking the Cubs to win it all at the beginning of the year. I’m taking them next year too. Week #10 of the NFL is here like anyone gives a Rat’s Ass! Jim Shorts went 8-4 last week and I sucked with a 5-7 week. I’m kicking his ass this week. Jim must have been gooped up on GOP when he made these pics. Here are Jim’s picks.Take it away boss.

Hey Suckies, welcome to week 10 in the NFL, the ratings are shit this year, the NFL’s own fault. Let’s make you some scratch bitch.

Thursday Night:

Browns and Ravens, Cleveland has no football team, bet the Ravens to win.

Sunday Games:

Packers vs Tennessee, bet the Packers to win.

The Vikings suck pig dick, bet the Redskins to win this shit game.

The Bears blow goats, Tampa Bay wins a rare game this weekend.

Carolina and Kansas City, The Panthers must win and will win.

Atlanta vs Philly, I’ll take the Eagles this week.

The Rams travel to New York, bet the Jets to win.

Broncos travel to New Orleans, I’ll take the Saints at home.

Texans and Jaguars, I’ll take Texas this week to win.

Dolphins and Chargers, bet big on the Chargers to win.

Cowboys and Steelers, bet the Cowboys on the road to win this week to win.

49er’s and Cardinals, this turd game goes to Arizona.

The Seahawks are going to get a shit kicking handed to them, New England will kill Seattle this week, bet it bitch.

Eat me,

Jim Shorts

Thank you Mr. Shorts. I disagree with 7 of your picks. I say take the Titans, Chicago, Kansas City, the Falcons, Denver, the Jags and Pittsburgh! There are your money makers$$$$$$$$$$$$

We hope to see all you Kevheads at the personal appearances and the election is finally over!

Thanks to everyone at the Steve Dahl Network especially Kiely. I’ll talk to you all Friday on the Kevin Matthews Show only at Dahl.com and I’ll see you on facebook at Kevhead Row.

Have a great week Kevheads and see you next week,

Wayne Stutterman

(Pit-Boss)

(Happy Cub Fan)

(Stuttering Prick)

(I Voted)