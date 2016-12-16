Brrrr, Kevheads

Welcome to the Kevhead Blog. This is Wayne, Jim’s Pit Boss at the frigid Beaver Island Casino owned by my boss Jim Shorts and his partner Frank the Alcoholic. As far as I know it is still Fall right? It’s like 20 fucking degrees below zero right now. The Mighty Mac visited Beaver Island this weekend during a blinding snow storm with visibility well under a mile. Launched in 2006 the USCGC Mackinaw is 240 feet long. It is the most technologically advance vessel of it’s type on the Great Lakes. Those guys were stranded at the Beaver Island Casino for 20 hours and we made some big bucks off of them. I know everybody will bitch and say it’s WINTER, you will have Winter weather in Winter. Guess what ass-turds. It’s still Fall!

Rant over. Here are Jim’s Pigskin Picks for week 15 of the NFL. Take it away Bossman……….

Hey Suckies, welcome to week 15 in the NFL. The NFL better elect a new Commissioner and fire many in this league or the interest in professional football will continue to decline in 2017, more on this Friday during the Kevin Matthews Podcast, here at www.dahl.com

If you listened to me last week, I made you a shitload of money, Wayne my pit boss at the casino, sucks dick picking winners, he died last week, pick my picks this week and buy your kids real gifts this Christmas.

Thursday Night:

The Rams at Seattle, the Rams are over this year, its Thursday night football, bet big on Seattle to win.

Sunday in the NFL:

The Dolphins travel to New York and play the Jets, the weather, its home, bet the Jets to win.

Green Bay at Chicago. The Packers need to win; the Bears could be hero’s but bet the Packers to win.

Tennessee travels to Kansas City, bet lightly, but bet the Chiefs to win at home this weekend.

Detroit at New York, both teams won last week, but the Lions QB is hurt, bet the Giants to win at home.

Cleveland at Buffalo, the Browns must go winless this season, bet the Bills to win this shitty game.

Indy at Minnesota, the Colts are pussies, the Vikings will win this game, bet big.

Philly travels to Baltimore, the Ravens are pissed and are defending home turf, be Baltimore to win.

Jacksonville at Houston. Houston simply must win this game and it’s at home, bet Houston to win.

Pittsburgh travels to Cincinnati; this is anyone’s game, bet the home team, bet Cincinnati to win.

New Orleans travels to Arizona, this game means nothing, bet Arizona to win.

49ers at Atlanta, Atlanta is going to beat the living shit out of the 49er’s this weekend, bet Atlanta, big.

New England at Denver, New England just played Monday night, bet easy, but bet New England to win.

Oakland at San Diego, the Chargers should win, Oakland are gang members, bet the Chargers to win.

Tampon Bay travels to Dallas, the Cowboys are very pissed, bet the Cowboys to win big.

Monday Night:

Carolina at Washington. The Redskins continue to move forward, bet Washington to win Monday night.

Here me every Friday on the Kevin Matthews Podcast, here at www.dahl.com Leave me a quick voice mail if you got the balls, 312-380-9784. Eat me, Jim Shorts.

Thanks Boss-man Jim. I had one off week and I will kick your ass in Pigskin Picks this week!!!

We differ on 7 picks this week. Kevheads if you are smart you will go with my picks. I say take the Lions over the Giants, Colts, Steelers for sure over Cincinnati, Denver, Oakland and on Monday Night I’m betting heavy on the Carolina Panthers. There you have it.

Kevheads, are you looking for a special gift for someone for Christmas this year? How about a copy of Kevin Matthews auto-biography “Broken Mary A Journey Of Hope”? It’s available now at Amazon.com, Beacon Publishing as well as other outlets. It’s a great read.

Join us on facebook at Kevhead Row. We have a ton of Kevheads sharing there everyday. Listen to Friday’s Kevin Matthews show at Dahl.com to find out how you can Vacation with Horsehead for an Alaskan Cruise. Is it Wrong???????

Thanks to everyone at the Steve Dahl Network and enjoy a stress free Holiday Season.

Until next week,

Wayne Stutterman

(Pit-Boss)

(Cold as Hell)

(Beaver Island Casino)