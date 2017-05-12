Clean The Beaver

Hey Kevheads, It’s Wayne from the Beaver Island Casino. I don’t stutter anymore. The shock therapy and Frontal Lobotomy worked.

We have spring cleaning going on here at the Casino. Nothing beats a clean Beaver.

The Chicago Cubs are back on track after hitting 4 home-runs last night and Manager Joe Maddon got his 1,000th Victory as manager.

In the NBA…The Golden State Warriors are on fire. They have won 10 straight games as they took down the San Antonio Spurs 136 to 100. They will win it all.

The National Hockey League, who cares? The Pittsburgh Penguins will repeat. Put the mortgage on it.

The Chicago White Sox lost a nail biter last night in 11 innings to the Angels. They now sit 3 games back in the division.

Happy 61st birthday to Bob Saget. Welcome back Steve Dahl. It’s great to hear you in the air and on the Steve Dahl Network again.

Give us a call on the Kevin Matthew’s Voicemail (312)380-9784 , Tell us who you are, where you are and tell us what’s on your mind.

Friday for an all new Kevin Matthew’s Show. We have a special Kevhead on the show this week. Tune in to dahl.com for an all new Kevin Matthew’s Show. We have a special Kevhead on the show this week.

It’s time for my dear wife Matilda to give me my daily enema so I have to go….

Thank you nurse Janet Joliet Dahl for your loving care for Steve. Thank you Dag and Brendan for keeping the show rolling. Most of all thank you Mallory and Don for helping to get this Blog out to the Kevheads every week.

Join us on facebook at Kevhead Row and tell your friends this is where Kevin lives. Right here at dahl.com

______________________________ ______________________________ _____

Until next week,

Wayne Stutterman

(Beaver Island Casino)

(Pit-Boss)

(former stuttering prick)