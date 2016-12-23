Goodbye 2016

What a fucked up year except for the Cubs winning the World Series. That was Good!!!!!

Every year we have the Kevin Matthew’s Dead Pool. I will have the results of 2016 to date between my boss Jim, Horsehead and Darnell. First I want to get into the NFL and Pigskin Picks.

This is the final week of the regular season. Jim Shorts will be here in a minute. I smoked him again last weekend as I went 10 and 5 while Jim was a mere 8 and 8. In fact I worked the numbers on the entire 2016 season so far. Wayne (me) 142 wins-79 losses with 1 tie. Jim Shorts is at 135 wins-92 losses along with 1 tie. We (I) made you Kevheads a lot of money this year. You are very Welcome. Here is my boss Jim Shorts. He doesn’t even know what week it is…………….

Hey Suckies, welcome to week 16 I think? I do know that the season can’t be over quick enough for many so called professional teams in the NFL. I did say last week that the Cleveland Browns would win finally and they did, beating the pussy Chargers.

Let’s make you some money pig dick, here we go.

Sunday NFL Games:

The Ravens at Bengals, bet the Bengals to win this game, the Ravens are out of the playoffs.

Texas sucks, they play the Titans, take the Titans to win at home this weekend.

Panthers travel to Tampa Bay, take the Panthers to win big over Tampa.

The Cowboys and the Eagles, this is going to be a great game, take the Cowboys to win.

The Bears and Vikings, this is a shit game, but I think the Bears are going to win by a C&*t hair.

The Jaguars at the Colts, what a waste of time, take the Colts to win and pack it up.

The Patriots travel and play the Dolphins, bet New England to harpoon the Dolphins to death.

The Chefs and Chargers, the Chargers lost to the Browns last week, they win this week to save face.

Cardinals at Rams, take the Cardinals to win, both teams suck dog dick, pack it up losers.

Raiders at Denver, Denver is out of the playoffs, but at home….. Screw it, bet the Raiders to win.

The Giants are worthless, they play the Redskins, take the Redskins to win at home.

The Seahawks at the 49ers, kill me please, the Seahawks will win this garbage fest.

Saints at Atlanta, again, a worthless game, take Atlanta at home to win, pack it up please.

The Packers play in Detroit, this is going to be a great game, for the hell of it, bet the Lions to win.

I can’t find if the NFL is playing a Monday night game? I think this is the end of the season, so no Monday night.

Join us next week for the playoffs; leave me voice mail if you got the balls, 312-380-9784. Have a great week and a better New Year. Join me this and every Friday on the Kevin Matthews Podcast here at www.dahl.com

Eat me,

Jim Shorts

(sports God)

Thanks Boss but I’m taking The Ravens, Tampa Bay, Philly,the Chiefs and Broncos to all win this week. Why isn’t the NFL paying on Saturday again this week. They are screwing up all the Bowl games. Oh well. I was talking about the Kevin Matthews Dead Pool earlier. Here is what Kev, Jim and Darnell picked for 2016. Thanks for reading this crap and listening to the Kevin Matthews Show at Dahl.com Join us on facebook at Kevhead Row and Happy Fucking New Year everyone!!!

Thanks to the Steve Dahl Network and the little elf Don for helping to get this posted today.

Later Kevheads,

Wayne Stutterman

(Pit-Boss extraordinaire)

