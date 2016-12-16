Jimmy’s Buffet

Kevheads, it’s good to be back at the beautiful Beaver Island Casino Sportsbook. I spent the weekend in Chicago with Kevin and Jim Shorts. I’d like to thank everyone who came out to the live show at Kenny’s Irish Pub and also all the attendees for Kevin’s book signing Sunday at Anderson’s Bookshop. It was a great time with some great guests. Tomorrow is Thanksgiving and we have very special deals here at the Casino. We have just opened up “Jimmy’s Buffet” a new restaurant. Complimentary all you can eat Thanksgiving breakfast and dinner for $277.13 ea.

In honor of “Jimmy’s Buffet” I booked the second cousin twice removed from Jimmy Buffet for the main-stage. I don’t remember his name but he’s good. Show packages start at $1476.92

Well welcome to week # 12 of the NFL (as if anybody cares. Here are Jim’s Pigskin Picks….

______________________________________________________________________________

Happy Turkey Day, gobble this you pilgrim bitch. Thanksgiving and football are national events now marred by a few spoiled douche bag players who hate this country and our history, I hope an injury ends your career this weekend.

For those who love tradition and this country, let’s make some money, its game day bitch.

Thursday/Thanksgiving Day.

The Lions play the Vikings in Detroit; pick the first place Lions to win this game on turkey day.

The Steelers play the Colts; I like the Steelers to beat the pussy Colts in Indy, bet the Steelers baby.

The Redskins play in Dallas, forget about it, take the Cowboys all the way to the bank, bet big.

Sunday in the NFL:

Tennessee plays the shitty Chicago Bears, Cutler sucks ass, bet Tennessee to win this game, no problem.

The Jag’s take on Buffalo; take the Bills to win at home this Sunday, check the weather, but take Buffalo.

Cincinnati will take on Baltimore this weekend, whoopee shit, bet Baltimore to win this turd fest.

Arizona plays in Atlanta, always take Atlanta at home, bet big on Atlanta this Sunday to win.

The Giants play Cleveland; could the Browns win one this year? Nope, bet the Giants to kick big ass.

The LA Rams are playing in New Orleans, I like the Saints to win, Fuck the Rams.

The turd eating 49er’s play Miami this week, take the Dolphin’s to win this week, the 49ers eat dick.

The Chargers will travel to Houston this Sunday; take Houston to win at home.

Seattle blows dogs, but who can’t beat Tampon Bay? Bet Seattle to win, BFD.

Carolina and Oakland, this will get bloody, but if you’re betting money, bet the Raiders.

The Jets and New England? The Jets are going to die this Sunday, bye bye, bet New England, big.

The Chiefs play Denver; roll a joint and bet Denver to win inside Mile High Stadium.

Monday Night:

Green Bay and Philly, the Packers are slowly dying, the Packers play well on Monday night, but not this week, bet Philly to win. Have a great Thanksgiving and listen to a special program I produced on the Kevin Matthews Podcast, this Thursday, here at www.dahl.com Eat me,

Jim Shorts/Sports Director and Casino Bitch, Beaver Island.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Thank you boss. I hope to see you this weekend. Those aren’t bad picks but I differ with you on the following. Take Indianapolis, the Chargers, Tampa Bay, the Chiefs and the Packers all to win. The Bears are done. Cutler out for the season with a plane ticket out of town!

Thanks to everybody at the Steve Dahl Network especially Mallory and Don. Don’t forget we have a special Thanksgiving Podcast for you tomorrow.

Call us and leave a short voice mail at 312-380-9784. Who are you, Where are you and what the hell do you want?

Happy Thanksgiving Kevheads and please join us on facebook at Kevhead Row.

Wayne Stutterman

(Pit-Boss)

(Turkey Eater)

(Beaver Island Casino)