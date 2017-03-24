Kevheads Rule

Kevheads this is Wayne at the beautiful Beaver Island Casino. I’m so busy getting ready for the final 4 party up here. How is your bracket looking? I told you all at the start of March Madness that Gonzaga is going to win it all and I’m still looking good. South Carolina will play Gonzaga this weekend as North Carolina takes on Oregon. It will be an exciting weekend. As I said I’m really busy so I reached out to some fellow Kevheads to help me with this weeks blog. John Records Landecker celebrated his 70th birthday yesterday and here is a message from a friend on Kevhead Row named Bill Sulkey.

” I grew up listening to John Records Landecker at night. I couldn’t sleep if WLS wasn’t on. So I always woke up to Uncle Lar in the morning, getting ready for school! WLS DJ’s were as famous as movie stars in my book growing up! Happy 70th John Landecker. We’ve never met, or even talked, but I feel like I know you. I’m pretty sure it was you who told me John Lennon had been shot on that awful December night when I was 10. I remember running downstairs to tell my mom who was 18 when the Beatles hit the States. She started crying, and I hugged her, and said they got the guy! Sorry to ramble, but you all were so important in my life. Then came Steve & Garry, Kev, Brandmeier, and now I’m a recovering alcoholic!!.

Thank you Bill, great memories and now we go to another Kevhead and friend Steve Bolek:

MY FIRST KEVIN MATTHEWS MEETING…

IT WAS A FEW YEARS AFTER KEVIN LANDED IN CHICAGO AM1000 – AROUND 1988-89. MY GOOD FRIEND BILL “THE COP” KAZUPSKI WAS HELPING WITH SECURITY AT KEV’S COMEDY CLUB EVENTS AND LIVE CONCERTS AS WELL AS ON-AIR INTERVIEWS ABOUT HIS DAILY C.P.D. ADVENTURES. THIS OF COURSE GAVE ME BACK STAGE ENTRY TO SOME OF THE BEST KEVHEAD EXPERIENCES ONE COULD HAVE.

THIS PARTICULAR PICTURE WAS AT ZANIES AND WAS THE VERY FIRST TIME THAT I MET KEV AND OF COURSE, SHEMP. THE OTHER PHOTO SHOWS BILL, BUTHEAD, KEV AND HIS “#1 FAN’ KATHY AT ANOTHER COMEDY CLUB – AN AFTER PARTY WITH BEVERAGES WAS ALWAYS ON.

ONE THAT I REGRETABLY DO NOT HAVE A PHOTO TO SHARE WAS ANOTHER ZANIES SHOW WITH KEV AS EMCEE AND — TOMMY CHONG. AS YOU MIGHT IMAGINE, THERE WAS AN AROMA IN THE BACK STAGE AIR!

SHEMP WAS ALWAYS COOL WITH US AND HE WOULD LET US COME DOWN TO THE LOOP STUDIOS AND WATCH KEVIN DO HIS MAGIC, LIVE.

LOOKING BACK, WE HAD FRONT ROW SEATS FROM THE PRODUCERS BOOTH WHILE MILLIONS OF KEVHEADS LISTENED LIVE – A VERY RARE PRIVILDEGE FOR ANY KEVHEAD.

STAY TUNED FOR MORE KEVHEAD STORIES AND PHOTOS TO COME.

BEST TIMES – STEVE THE KEVHEAD.

Thank you Steve and now for a message from Pugsly……

I started working as a producer and stunt boy for Kev in 1992 and continued with him at WLUP until 1997. I went on to do my own thing in radio in the years since but I always think fondly of those days. As a kid in high school I would listen to all the shows on the Loop. I was a Steve and Garry, I wanted to do that. Hell, I thought I could do that. Then when I was a sophomore Kevin showed up on the station…and I instantly recognized this was something I couldn’t do. But I could learn from him and see if I could pick up some of what he was doing, because I had never heard anything like that on the radio before…or since. So after about 4 years of pestering and live on air phone calls. I got a shot as an intern…and I stayed for 5 years. I even dropped out of college because at the time I was getting an IVY league of radio education at WLUP. Why was I paying for college? This was the early 90’s and the Loop was blazing hot and jammed with talent who were all trying to one up one another on a daily basis…But one thing was for certain. Nobody was funnier than Kevin Matthews and I have always believed this was Kev at his best. But then….. A friend and I were discussing Kevin Matthews the other evening over beers and we both agreed on something that may be shocking to many long time fans and listeners. Kevin Matthews is doing the best stuff of his career, right now! And it isnt happening on any radio dial. My friend, who has been a listener since day one suggested this to me. I think he assumed I would resist the idea that the current content spilling out of Kev’s mind is better than ever before. He knows I worked with him back at the Loop and am 1000 and he also knows we are still pretty close friends. I think he was trying to get me going. I think he was maybe trying to get me to defend the era I was lucky enough to be a part of. I didn’t. Because I agree completely. Kevin Matthews is doing the most inspired mind-theater of his career. The madness that we all loved back in the day, live on the radio, was hall of fame worthy creativity. But podcasting is the format sandbox Kev was born to play in. His ability to use multiple tracks, the ability to edit. To add layer upon layer to the brilliance is mind blowing. He can simply do more with whats in that idiotic noggin of his than ever before. So yea old friend…I’m not gonna argue with ya. Kevin is doing the best stuff of his career……NOW!

Thanks John Pugs and thanks to everyone at the Steve Dahl Network. Give us a call on the Voicemail at (312)-380-9784 and follow our fan page on Facebook at Kevhead Row. You can hear my insight into this year’s Chicago Cubs along with my boss Jim Shorts on this week’s Kevin Matthew’s Show Friday at dahl.com

Until next week Kevheads,

Wayne Stutterman

(Pit-Boss)

(Beaver Island Casino)