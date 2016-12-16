Kevheads Rule

This is Wayne Stutterman, your new Sports God at Beaver Island Casino Sportsbook. I won so much money last week and I sure hope you went with my week # 12 picks instead of my Boss Jim Shorts. I went 15 and 1 last week. Jim did pretty good too going 12 and 4 but I kicked his ass!!!

I’d like to thank all the Kevheads I met yesterday at the Steve Dahl live broadcast. I would also like to thank Jim Shorts for giving me all the Kevin Matthew’s Tavern Tour CD’S I gave away to all the subscribers. It was a lot of fun and everybody was very appreciative. They put on a wonderful spread of food for all the Steve Dahl Network Subscribers. River’s Casino in Des Plaines rocks!!!

Well here we go with week #13 of the NFL for you. I will let Jim Shorts go first……

Welcome to week 13 in the NFL Suckies. We have some really shitty games this week, the biggest turd of the week is coming to Soldier Field, stand by, let’s make some big money betting this week. First up, The Cowboys and Vikings in Minnesota Thursday night bet the Cowboys to win Thursday.

Sunday in the NFL:

The Chiefs at Atlanta, I never bet against Atlanta at home, bet Atlanta to win.

The Lions are in New Orleans, bet the first place Lions to win easy, in the Big Easy.

The Rams travel to New England, the Rams take it in the ass big time this week, bet New England to win.

The Denver Broncos at Jaguars, I like Denver this week, bet the Broncos to win.

The Eagles are done for the season, they travel and play the Bengals, pick the Bengals to win big.

Texans travel to Green Bay, the Packers just played Monday night, and the Packers must win, bet Green Bay.

The Ravens host the Dolphins, Dolphins get harpooned this week, bet big on the Ravens at home.

The turd of the week, the Bears hosts the 49ers. 13,000 no shows last week, bet the Bears to win this piece of shit game.

The Raiders host the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, bet the Raiders to win big this weekend.

The Giants travel and play the Steelers in Pittsburgh, its die time for the Giants, bet the Steelers to win.

The Cardinals are hosting the Redskins, this is a boring game, bet Arizona to win, who gives a shit?

The Chargers are hosting Tampon Bay, bet the Chargers to win this dickfest.

Seattle hosts the Panthers, I continue to hate Seattle, but win some money this weekend, bet Seattle.

Monday Night:

The Colts travel to New York and play the Jets; I will take the Jets to win Monday night.

The ratings are the lowest in decades, call me and let me know what you think. 312-380-9784, leave me voice mail and hear your bullshit on the Kevin Matthews Podcast, this Friday here at www.dahl.com

Follow me and Kevin Matthews at Kevhead Row on Facebook, or Kevin Matthews on Twitter, have a great week my little dog dicks,

Jim Shorts/Sports Director at www.dahl.com and Casino Mogul, Beaver Island Indian Reservation.

Thank you boss but I disagree with 5 of your picks this week. I say take the Colts, the Saints, the Jags, Packers and Kansas City. Let’s make some money for the Holidays.

I hope everybody had a great Thanksgiving and my Birthday is coming up soon. Gifts can be sent directly to Beaver Island Casino attention Sportsbook Pit-Boss.

Be sure to tune in for this Friday’s Kevin Matthew’s Show Friday for some exciting fun.

Did you know if you get a friend to subscribe you get a free month. It also makes a great Holiday gift.

Thank you to the entire crew at the Dahl Network at www.Dahl.com

Until next week,

Wayne Stutterman

(Pit-Boss)

(Beaver Island Casino)

(Rich-Mo-Fo)