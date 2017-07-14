Memorial Day

Hello Kevheads. This is Wayne the former Pit-boss at Jim’s Beaver Island Casino. If you head Friday’s Kevin Matthew’s Show, you know I’m in deep crap and I do mean CRAP. I got a little cocky with my boss Jim Shorts on the show because I am on all kinds of medication. Chief Redbird gave me some Medical Meth and I disrespected the best boss I’ve ever had. I’m doing a lot of cleaning and my hands now have open sores on them. More about that on Friday’s Podcast.

In the NBA we have a game 7 tonight between Boston and Cleveland. I predict for the 3rd year in a row we will have Cleveland and the Golden State Warriors in the finals.

In the NHL we also have a game 7 tonight between the Ottawa Senators and the Pittsburgh Penguins. The winner will take on the Predators (The team that beat the Blackhawks).

Baseball is in full swing the Cubs are on a roll and the White Sox are crumbling. The Tigers aren’t doing much better.

We have Memorial Day Weekend approaching. I’m sure the Casino will be packed. Remember what the meaning of Memorial Day is. It’s not Veteran’s Day.

Kevin’s son Trevor was on the Conan O’brien show last night playing mean guitar with the band Dawes. They have a huge US Tour this summer. To find a show near you go to Dawestheband.com/tour.

Enjoy your weekend,

Wayne Stutterman

(Poop-Boss)

(Beaver Island Casino)