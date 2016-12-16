Money Makers

Kevheads, welcome to this weeks Kevhead blog. This is Wayne Stutterman along with my great Boss Jim Shorts. I’m here at the beautiful cold ass Beaver Island Casino. The furnaces went out and I’m hanging out in the coatroom but there are no coats. Chief Redbird is working on the furnaces now. He built a fire on the main floor to keep all the guests warm. I don’t know what the hell kind of Medical Marijuana he’s smoking. We also have medical meth and Bath Salts in the gift shop. Don’t forget when you come to the Island we have M-80’s and half sticks of dynamite for your Holiday Celebrations. I hope you all went with our Pigskin picks for week 13. Jim and I were both 12 wins and 3 losses. I made a crap load of money the last few weeks. My lovely wife Matilda wants new shoes. I had a great time with Vito from Rosemont last week. He came up here and brought all the employees Christmas cards with some king of white powder in them. I think it’s for our trees. I’m not sure what to do with it. If you know, please call me at the Casino 312-380-9784.

I’m going to let my boss Jimmy go first with this week’s NFL. Take it away Boss…………

Hey Suckies, welcome to week 14 in the NFL, let’s win some money. Last week was a great week; this week is going to be big if you follow me, ready? Let’s win some scratch pump horse.

Thursday Night:

Oakland at Kansas City, this is going to be a bitch of a game, my gut says Oakland, but bet Kansas City.

Sunday in the NFL:

Cincinnati at Cleveland, the Browns is the turd of the NFL; take Cincinnati to win this crap game.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, this will be a very physical game, bet easy, but bet the Steelers to win.

Denver at Tennessee, roll a joint and bet Tennessee to win this week at home.

Washington at Philadelphia, Washington is done; Philadelphia needs to save face, bet Philadelphia.

Arizona at Miami, screw Arizona, I have a feeling Miami will win this game at home this Sunday.

San Diego at Carolina, Carolina is pissed; they will win at home, bet Carolina this week to win.

Chicago travels to Detroit, the Bears winning streak ends Sunday in Motown, bet Detroit to win.

Houston at Indy, I hate Indy, Houston has many injured, bet the Colts, they better win this Sunday.

Minnesota at Jacksonville, bet very easy, I betting on the Vikings to win this game, hold your nose.

The Jets travel and play the 49ers, this is shit fest 2016, bet the 49ers to kneel and win one for once.

New Orleans will play Tampon Bay, the Saints are done, take Tampon Bay to win.

Atlanta travel and play the Rams, bet easy on the blowjob, bet Atlanta to win.

Seattle and Green Bay, both teams need to win, bet the Packers at home to win.

Dallas and the Giants, the Giants are pussies; the Cowboys win this week in the Big Apple.

Monday Night:

Baltimore at New England, shut the lights off, go home, bet New England to win big.

Have a great weekend, blow me, eat me,

Jim Shorts/ Sports God

Thank you Jim but you have 7 wrong there. I went 27 and 4 over the past 2 weeks. Bet with me. Take the Raiders Thursday night, the Bills, Broncos, Redskins, Cardinals, Jags and Seattle to win big.

