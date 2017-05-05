Pies for Mom

Well Kevheads it’s Wayne. I’m alive and recovering here at the beautiful Beaver Island Casino Nursing Home. It’s been a rough couple of weeks and I thank my boss Jim Shorts for covering the blog the past few weeks. Chief Redbird gave me some bad Medical Meth and it gave me a rash that might kill me.

Friday . How about the Cubs? Splitting a Double Header with the Rockies last night? I still say this year’s team is better than last year’s and they will face the New York Yankees in this year’s World Series. The Chicago White Sox are doing great as well but if you remember last year they had a great start and then fell apart. I don’t care about the NHL or NBA since our teams aren’t in it. I hope Steve Dahl gets well soon and returns to the podcast and airwaves soon. Kevin Matthews had a check up from the neck up for his MS yesterday and I hope he has good news for us at dahl.com

This weekend is Mother’s Day. If you are in the Chicagoland area, Peter Fasano will be at Brother Rice Saturday selling Mother’s Day Pies from 9 am til 2 pm . That’s good eating and Mom will love you for it.Check out their webpage at Piesbyfasano.com.

Do you have a funny story about your Mom? Call the Kevhead Voicemail at (312)-380-9784

Who are you, where are you and what’s your funny Mom story. In sad news Chris Berman’s wife was killed in a car accident yesterday morning. Prayers are going out for her and Chris.He was an icon at ESPN.

That’s all for this week Kevheads as my nurse just came in to give me my sponge bath. That’s Good!

Thanks to everybody at the Steve Dahl Network for keeping things together with Steve’s absence. Tune in or click in to the all new Kevin Matthew’s Show Friday only at Dahl.com and follow us on facebook at Kevhead Row. We are approaching 1 million followers.

Until next week,

Wayne Stutterman

(Pit-boss)

(Beaver Island Casino)

(Rash filled psycho)