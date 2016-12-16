Pissing In The Snow

Kevheads, this is your favorite Pit-Boss from Beaver Island Casino Wayne Stutterman. I am so excited for Christmas and the Holidays coming up. I bought my wife Matilda a new Snow Shovel. She is going to love me. I won a crap-load of money last week in football. I went 12 and 4 while the sports God Jim Shorts was a lousy 9 and 7.

We will get to Pigskin Picks in a moment with Jim Shorts but first I have a message for a fellow Kevhead Mr. Andy Derer. Take it away Andy.

__________________________________________________________________________

What Made me a Kevhead?

Freshman year of high school was a time where it was still socially acceptable to go to village events with the family, especially in Clarendon Hills where we had Daisy Days in the summer, Dancing in the Streets and other cookouts in tents with the usual cover band playing “Mustang Sally.” That year I was starting to lose interest in these types of things. However, Octoberfest, proved to be an awesome night, with Kevin Matthews MCing a raucous night of blues jams. I believe Kevin’s son Trevor was on the bill, at the time his guitar nearly double his size. Little Trevor could play the blues better than most dudes three times his age and Sugar Blue, harp-player on The Rolling Stones’ 1978 hit “Miss You”, had the tent absolutely packed. It was a great night and the place was rocking, with the legendary Pete The Butcher dancing front row in his butcher coat. I don’t think I would actually meet Kevin until I was working at Remember When Records in Westmont in the early 2000s, but it was this spectacle that made me forever a Kevhead.

_________________________________________________________________________________

Thank you Andy. Cool memories. If you have something to share with our blog you can contact Joe over at Kevhead Row on facebook. That’s Good!!!

Here we go with week 16 of the NFL. I let Jim go first since he signs my paycheck.

__________________________________________________________________________

Hey Suckies, welcome to the Christmas season of the NFL. What do I want for Christmas, a new NFL commissioner, please? Let’s make you some money to buy better gifts, put everything you got on my picks this week, everything dog dick.

Thursday Night: (Get rid of these f*&king Thursday night games, please.

Giants and the Eagles, this is going to be a great game, take the Giants and the Giants defense to win.

Saturday (Get rid of these bullshit Saturday games)

The Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, place big money on the Bills to win.

Sunday in the NFL:

New England and the Jets, really? Place a shit load of Benny’s on New England to win.

The Titans and Jaguars, bet easy, the Jaguars fired the coach, players are scared, bet the Titans.

The Vikings and Packers, the Vikings eat moose dick, bet the Packers big to win.

The Chargers and Browns, for the hell of it, I like the Browns to win, yup, upset of the year.

The Redskins and the Bears, the Bears suck, but will win this weekend, fire Fox after the win.

Falcons and Panthers, bet money on the Panthers to win and save face this season.

Colts and Raiders, the Colts are skinny worthless girls, bet the Raiders to kill the Colts.

Tampa and the Saints, I hate Tampa, I like the Saints to win the weekend, bet the Big Easy.

Cardinals and Seattle, bet Seattle to win this game, I hate both of these turds.

49er’s and Rams, piece of goat shit of a game, bet the Rams, enough.

Bengals and Texans, I am done with Texas, go Bengals, bet easy, but bet the Bengals.

Sunday: The Ravens and Steelers bet the Steelers to win. The Broncos and Chiefs bet the Chiefs to win.

Monday Night: The Lions and the Dallas Cowboys, bye bye Lions, bet the Cowboys. Call me and leave me voice mail, 312-380-9784, hear me with Kevin Matthews Friday at www.dahl.com Eat Me, Jim Shorts/Sports Director atwww.dahl.com and Beaver Island Resorts.

_____________________________________________________________

Thank you my Boss Jim Shorts. The problem is there are only 2 games Sunday and one Thursday all the rest are on Saturday. That Medical Crack you got at the Beaver Island Casino Gift Shoppe must be real good.I say Take Philly to win tomorrow and Saturday take the Chargers, the Cardinals, San Francisco and Houston Saturday and Dallas on Monday Night Football.

________________________________________________________

That’s it for this week Kevheads. You are all the best. Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukka to all my Jewish friends, Happy Kwanzaa to all the Black Folk and Happy whatever the Fuck to the rest of you. That should cover it.

Thank you to everyone at the Steve Dahl Network and especially to my Boss Jim Shorts for making me do this Blog. Kevin’s kids are in town. I hope we get to hear them on Friday’s Podcast. Merry Christmas Kevheads!!!

Wayne Stutterman

(Pit-Boss)

(Half my lights are burned out)

(Making money)