Say It Isn’t SO? – SA

Kevheads, welcome to this week's blog.

Anyhow, this is your Pit-Boss Wayne from Beaver Island and my knees are sore.

The NBA trade deadline is 2:00 pm Central time. We will find out if the Bull’s Jimmy Butler will be traded. It’s looking like he will stay but they have 1 more meeting with the Boston Celtics today. We should know by the time this blog gets posted. The Daytona 500 is this coming Sunday. Is anybody going to watch besides the caller Dale from North Carolina? Let’s talk some Cubs, you all know I love the Chicago Cubs. My boss Jim Shorts and I made big money picking them to win it all last year. I’m picking them to win it all again this year. Saturday starts the Pre-seaon season with the Cubs playing split squad games.Mike Montgomery, who was on the mound for Game 7 of the World Series and got his first professional save, will start Saturday at Sloan Park in the Cubs’ spring home opener against the Athletics, while Rob Zastryzny will start in Scottsdale against the Giants.

Did you hear the crap that came out of Sammy Sosa’s mouth? Here this Numb-nut trying to get back in the Cubs good graces and he does this………He said “I put Chicago on the map”, SERIOUSLY! I have to admit 1998 with the McGuire – Sosa home run race was fun but Sammy Sosa is claiming again “I only took the Flintstones vitamins”. I find it stomach-churning that a self-serving showboat like Sammy Sosa can be as skinny as Olive Oyl one day – and puffed out like one of Jerry Seinfeld’s pirate shirts the next. But, hey, I bought into this pre-BALCO mess like the rest of the country back in the roaring ’90s when we were oh-so-hungry for the excitement of home run hitters again. Go away Sammy and please stay away!!!! On a fun note: When you win a World Series, you travel in style, and Cubs strength coach Tim Buss arrived for Tuesday’s workout in a white Ferrari convertible.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a Ferrari on the field before,” pitcher Kyle Hendricks said. “You never know what to expect. It was a little unexpected, but not so unexpected. You expect the crazy around here, especially with ‘Bussy.'”

Grandpa Rossy is going to play with the Harlem Globetrotters. For real!!!

Bob Gibson Sweet Georgia Brown Yes, Ross will join a prestigious list of Harlem Globetrotting MLBers that includesand former Cub Fergie Jenkins. So, if you want to see that sweet jumpshot in action, cue up someand head down to Tallahassee, Fla., next month. Who knows — maybe he’ll bring some friends with him?

So it’s now official. The MLB has done away with the four pitch intentional walk. The manager will simple wave the batter to first base. In the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series, the Cubs had a runner at second and one out, and the Indians opted to intentionally walk Anthony Rizzo to face Ben Zobrist . Zobrist came through with a go-ahead double, and Rizzo eventually scored. What Kris Bryant wanted to know was, what if one of Bryan Shaw ‘s four pitches during that intentional walk had skipped away, allowing the runner to move up?

“What if the ball got away?” Bryant said Wednesday. “That’s huge, especially in that type of situation, Game 7 of the World Series, you want to put pressure on the pitcher any way you can.”

I think this sucks. What do you think? Call and leave us a brief opinion at (312)-380-9784

I just heard longtime radio and cable news broadcaster Alan Colmes is dead at the age of 66 after reportedly battling a brief illness.

Fox News moments ago reported on Colmes’ death with a segment narrated by Sean Hannity, who paired with Colmes for years on the venerable talk show Hannity & Colmes.

Hannity identified his old colleague as, “one of the nicest, kindest, and most generous people,”

Judge Judy is one of the highest paid TV personalities in the world making a mere $47,000,000.00 per year. That’s a lot of Zeros. She owns all of the rights to her shows and is shopping them around for syndication.

Radio legend John Landecker will be sitting in with Bob Sirot tomorrow ( Friday ) as well as next Monday on WLS. Check it out if you get a chance. It will be cool to hear his voice again.

Well that's it for today Kevheads. Tune in every Friday for an all new Kevin Matthew podcast

