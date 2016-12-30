Welcome 2017

Hey Suckies, welcome to 2017, a fresh start, a new beginning, or is it? For the Chicago Bears, The Bulls and the White Sox, it’s the same old bullshit. For example, the Chicago Bears plan on keeping John Fox? The Bears have so many fired coaches on payroll; they can’t begin to think about next season. It’s like having to take a huge bowel movement and the giant turd can’t move, pushing does nothing, you are forced to go into your ass with a finger and remove the turd block. Until the Chicago Bears sell this team, its business as usual, so continue to buy tickets and merchandise, watch and hear the games, because nothing is going to change, dittos to the Bulls and White Sox fans, this is the shit Jerry is serving, eat it up. The Bears, Bulls and White Sox should study the owners and standards of the Cubs and the Blackhawks; it’s all about the fans.

Here we go, let the playoffs begin, here are the wild cards teams who are trying to hang on, the problem is, none of these teams will be in this year’s Super Bowl, or next years for that matter:

Saturday in the NFL:

The Raiders and the Texans, I like the Raiders to win this game, the Texans have screwed me all year.

The Lions travel to Seattle, I like the Lions to win, Matt Stafford is a better QB, plus I hate Seattle.

Sunday in the NFL:

The Dolphin’s and Steelers, it will be close, but bet the Steelers to win this game.

The Giants and Packers, the Packers are like Charles Mason, they won’t die, pick the Packers to win.

Have a great week, 51 more weeks are ahead of you, make the most of them.

Jim Shorts, Sports Director and Resort King.