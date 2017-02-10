The Curse of Beaver Island

Wayne Stutterman here at the beautiful Beaver Island Casino. I’m still waiting to hear from my boss Jim Shorts as to whether I get a trailer upgrade. We made so much money on you losers that took Atlanta to beat the New England Patriots. Why the hell would you bet against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick? You sure made Beaver Island Casino rich.

Here is another reason for you and your family to vacation this year on Beaver Island, located in Lake Michigan, treasure, billions of dollars in buried beaver pelts and according to senior citizens, gold teeth buried somewhere on this island.

Legend has it that in 1503 Princess Big Beaver killed some Vikings who arrived on the island from Sweden, the Vikings sailed more the 20 Viking ships and brought beaver pelts from Sweden as a gift. These daring Vikings were killed and eaten as soon as they stepped on shore.

Princess Big Beaver then buried these beaver pelts on the Southwest side of the islands as a gift to the Gods. Beaver pelts are preserved if they are buried properly and that is what diggers like me and hoping to find. Beaver fur prices have risen on Wall Street and the demand for Beaver has grown worldwide.

My agent and partner in business, Frank the Alcoholic are looking for investors to begin digging on the Southwest side of the island. The woman, who owns most of the acres we are looking at, hopefully will die soon, when that happens, our investors will buy the property and begin the biggest dig that has ever been attempted on Beaver Island.

If you’re interested, please call the Kevin Matthews Podcast and leave me a message on my cell phone, 312-380-9784. Listen to the Kevin Matthews weekly here at www.dahl.com Help us find the Beaver, 2016. Jim Shorts, CEO Beaver Island Casino and Deer Park.

Talk to you next week. Thanks to everyone at dahl.com for making this blog happen and I hope everybody got laid on Valentines Day.

See you next week,

Wayne Stutterman

(Pit-Boss)