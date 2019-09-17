Podcast Hot Tub Time Machine Manscaping or gorilla salad? It’s a choice. No toasted bread for Brendan in Ukrainian Village. The Starbeat Dictaphone lives. Radio’s still trying to convince itself that it’s not dead. Steve analyzes the Tribune sale to Nexstar. He’s just making shit… Sep 17 2019

About This Episode

Manscaping or gorilla salad? It's a choice. No toasted bread for Brendan in Ukrainian Village. The Starbeat Dictaphone lives. Radio's still trying to convince itself that it's not dead. Steve analyzes the Tribune sale to Nexstar. He's just making shit up!